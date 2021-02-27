Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €90.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.54 ($122.99).

Shares of AIR opened at €95.91 ($112.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.16. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

