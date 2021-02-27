Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.85 ($18.65).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.10 and its 200 day moving average is €13.20.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

