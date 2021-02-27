JMP Securities Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $77.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -215.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,684,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 969,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 177.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 945,735 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

