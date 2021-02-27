John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.95

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $18.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 85,184 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

