Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.33.

NYSE:JLL opened at $173.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $175.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

