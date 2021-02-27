JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $646.36

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 646.36 ($8.44) and traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.54). JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) shares last traded at GBX 654 ($8.54), with a volume of 42,272 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 646.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 594.45.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 1,507 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,931.13 ($12,975.08). Also, insider Jill May purchased 3,249 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £19,883.88 ($25,978.42).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) Company Profile (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.