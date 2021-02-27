Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Kaman updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.87 EPS.
Shares of Kaman stock traded down $7.22 on Friday, reaching $48.66. 491,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
