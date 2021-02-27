Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Kaman updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.87 EPS.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $7.22 on Friday, reaching $48.66. 491,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

