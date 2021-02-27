Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.25 million.Kaman also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 491,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.