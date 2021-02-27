Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,223,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

GIS opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

