Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,357 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.