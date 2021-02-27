KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.14 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

