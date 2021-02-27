Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.