Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) versus Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Critical Survey

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -37.11% -51.37% -33.08% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kopin and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kopin currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.11%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Alimco Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $29.52 million 24.09 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -22.59 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kopin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kopin beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; industrial, public safety, and consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; and training and simulation military applications. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

