Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. 1,469,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,418,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Specifically, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

