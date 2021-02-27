Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

ETR KRN opened at €69.85 ($82.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.07. Krones has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.21.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

