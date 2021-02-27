Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 6.3%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.94. 1,368,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,206,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kubient during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

