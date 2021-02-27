Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.76-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.76-3.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

