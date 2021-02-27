Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-3.02 EPS.

LAMR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. 736,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

