Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-3.02 EPS.
LAMR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. 736,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
