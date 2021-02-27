Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Holdings Cut by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC opened at $174.67 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $188.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

