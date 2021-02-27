LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

