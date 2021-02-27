LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.
The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.
LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.