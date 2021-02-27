Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Sunday, February 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LILAK opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

