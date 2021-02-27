Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

VOO stock opened at $349.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

