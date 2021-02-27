Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,127 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 394,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.