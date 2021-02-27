Lido DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $7.57 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001901 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $7.57 million and $311,525.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00475975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00080948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00465776 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

