Life Storage, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.12.

NYSE:LSI opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

