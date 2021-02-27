LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $65.62 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,114 shares of company stock valued at $25,518,825. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

