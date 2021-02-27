LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $71.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,152 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

