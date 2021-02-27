LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $3,301.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00072688 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2,990.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00297808 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,949,714 coins and its circulating supply is 51,736,937 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

