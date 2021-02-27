Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 119,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $190.41 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average of $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

