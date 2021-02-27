Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.91. Approximately 7,023,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,061,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 867,262 shares of company stock worth $43,495,204. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.