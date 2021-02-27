Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.91. Approximately 7,023,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,061,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 867,262 shares of company stock worth $43,495,204. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit