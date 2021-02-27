Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $5.56. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 5,317 shares traded.

The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

