Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Manna has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,977,981 coins and its circulating supply is 695,736,020 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

