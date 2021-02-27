Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.93 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.86 ($0.10). Manx Financial Group shares last traded at GBX 7.86 ($0.10), with a volume of 12,652 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94.

Manx Financial Group Company Profile (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange brokerage services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Manx Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.