Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $219,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 25.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 49.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $353.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.