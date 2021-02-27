McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Trading Up 4.2%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 0.57.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.94 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

