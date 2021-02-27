Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as high as C$9.97. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 5,700 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.76.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

