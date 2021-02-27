Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.84-$1.98 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 409,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,576. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

