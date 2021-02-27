MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Reaches $160.59 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.00 or 0.00032171 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $160.59 million and $766,629.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.00457843 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006707 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.35 or 0.03340884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,708,709 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

