Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

