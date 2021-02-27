MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

