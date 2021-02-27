Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $1.78 billion. Moderna posted sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14,202.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $19.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.39.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007,898 shares of company stock valued at $619,109,363 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

