Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 3,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88.

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $374.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.93 and a 200-day moving average of $322.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

