Morgan Stanley Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $60.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,098. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

