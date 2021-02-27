Morgan Stanley Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $245.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Square stock opened at $230.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.39. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

