MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €179.81 ($211.54).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €197.00 ($231.76) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €250.60 ($294.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.01.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

