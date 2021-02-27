National Bank Financial Boosts Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$113.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and raised their target price for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.68.

Shares of BMO opened at C$103.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

