National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$123.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.36.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$108.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$113.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.71.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
