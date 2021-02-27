National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$123.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.36.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$108.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$113.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

