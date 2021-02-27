NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NeoPhotonics updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.1 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.20-0.10) EPS.

NPTN stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 2,390,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

