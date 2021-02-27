Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 million, a PE ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,919.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $373,229 in the last three months. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

