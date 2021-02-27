New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,894 shares of company stock worth $4,235,425 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.